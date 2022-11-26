Gujarat elections: BJP poses tough challenge as Congress looks to regain Amreli assembly seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling at the Amreli constituency will be held on December 1, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Amreli assembly seat comes under the Amreli district in Gujarat and has a sizeable number of Patidar voters. This assembly seat represents three segments namely Amreli city, Amreli Taluka and Vdia Taluka.

According to data, Patidar voters account for more than half the total voters at this constituency.

Additionally, 15% of the population in the constituency is Koli and belongs to the OBC category. The remaining communities are Muslims, Dalits, and upper castes. With the exception of Amreli Town, the constituency is primarily rural.

Candidates in the fray for 2022 polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would like to turn the table at this seat as the party got drubbing by Congress in the last elections. For the upcoming polls, the BJP has fielded its district unit chief Kaushik Vekariya from the seat, whereas, the Congress party has decided to go with its sitting MLA Paresh Dhanani. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has trusted Ravi Dhanani to pose a serious threat to his rival candidates.

A look at the 2017 Assembly elections

In the Assembly elections 2017, Congress’s Paresh Dhanani defeated BJP’s Bavkubhai Undhad by a margin of 12,029 votes. Dhanani had received a total of 87,032 votes with a vote share of 51.25%.

On the other hand, Bavkubhai Undhad had received 75,003 votes with a vote share of 44.17%. It should be noted here that BJP candidates won from Amreli from 1985 to 2002 before the Congress succeeded in ending their domination in 2007.

During the last elections, the Amreli constituency had 2.68 lakh registered voters, at the voting percentage was recorded at 63.33%. The polling at the Amreli constituency will be held on December 1, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.