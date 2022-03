Unnao Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will law and order management play as winning card for BJP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Unnao Election Result 2022

Unnao election result 2022 Live updates: Unnao is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the BJP. Unnao under Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh State.

In 2017, Pankaj Gupta of BJP won the seat by defeating Manisha Deepak from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 46072 votes. Unnao Assembly constituency falls under Unnao Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj won from Unnao Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 4,00,956 votes by defeating Arun Shanker Shukla from Samajwadi Party.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli seat in Lok Sabha, but for 2022 UP assembly elections Ashish Shukla has been fielded by the party.