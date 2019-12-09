Yellapur Constituency Result: AH Shivaram of BJP leads after round 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-elections 2019 Results Yellapur

Early trends from Yellapur show that BJP's AH Shivaram is leading by 2264 votes. Congress' Bhimanna Naik is trailing.

In 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, this seat was won by Indian National Congress candidate Arbail Hebbar Shivaram.

Yellapur is Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituency in Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka. There are a total of 1,70,885 voters in this assembly of which 87,275 are males, 83,658 are females, and 2 are the third gender.

Counting of votes for Yellapur constituency is currently underway.

Here are live updates: