Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Yellapur Constituency Result: AH Shivaram of BJP leads after round 1

Early trends from Yellapur show that BJP's AH Shivaram is leading. Congress' Bhimanna Naik is trailing.

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2019 9:02 IST
Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-elections 2019 Yellapur results counting of votes
Early trends from Yellapur show that BJP's AH Shivaram is leading by 2264 votes. Congress' Bhimanna Naik is trailing. 

In 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, this seat was won by Indian National Congress candidate Arbail Hebbar Shivaram.

Yellapur is Karnataka Legislative Assembly constituency in Uttara Kannada District of Karnataka. There are a total of 1,70,885 voters in this assembly of which 87,275 are males, 83,658 are females, and 2 are the third gender.

Counting of votes for Yellapur constituency is currently underway.

Here are live updates: 

Karnataka-Yellapur
Result Status
O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes
1 ARABAIL HEBBAR SHIVARAM Bharatiya Janata Party 4694 0 4694 62.86
2 A. CHAITRA Janata Dal (Secular) 110 0 110 1.47
3 BHIMANNA NAIK Indian National Congress 2430 0 2430 32.54
4 JAITHUNABI JIGALUR Karnataka Rashtra Samithi 32 0 32 0.43
5 SUNIL PAWAR Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 25 0 25 0.33
6 CHIDANAND HANUMANTHAPPA HARIJAN Independent 29 0 29 0.39
7 MAHESH HEGDE Independent 20 0 20 0.27
8 NOTA None of the Above 127 0 127 1.7
  Total   7467 0 7467  

