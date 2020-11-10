UP By-election Result 2020: Full list of winners

Image Source : PTI UP By-election 2020 Result: Full list of winners

The counting of votes for by-elections in 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh is underway. Of the seven seats, the BJP – which held six – is leading in four, while Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent candidates in one each by margins varying from 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

An average of over 53% voters had exercised their franchise on November 3 to decide the electoral fortunes of 88 candidates in the Naugaon Sadat, Tundla, Bangarmau, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghatampur and Malhani Assembly constituencies.

Including Uttar Pradesh, counting will decide the winners of recently held bypolls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Odisha.

UP Assembly Bypolls Results 2020: Full List of Winners (This list will be updated as and when the results are announced)

Naugaon Sadat Assembly Constituency

Tundla Assembly Constituency

Bangarmau Assembly Constituency

Bulandshahr Assembly Constituency

Deoria Assembly Constituency

Ghatampur Assembly Constituency

Malhani Assembly Constituency

Barring Malhani, which was with the Samajwadi Party, the other seats were in the BJP’s kitty.

The Naugaon Sadat seat fell vacant after the death of state minister and former cricketer Chauhan. The Ghatampur bypoll in Kanpur Nagar district was necessitated due to the death of state minister Varun. Both the ministers died of COVID-19.

The Tundla seat fell vacant after its MLA, S.P. Singh Baghel, was elected to the Lok Sabha, while the Bangarmau seat in Unnao fell vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case.

The BJP had dumped Sengar soon after his involvement in the case was alleged.

The bypolls to the Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhani seats were necessitated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi, Janmejay Singh and Parasnath Yadav (SP) respectively.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad’s Azad Samaj Party has fielded Mohammad Yameen from Bulandshahr to test its electoral popularity. The Bulandshahr seat has the highest number of 18 candidates while Ghatampur seat has the lowest of six. Sixteen candidates are in the fray in Malhani, 14 each in Naugaon Sadat and Deoria, 10 each in Bangarmau and Tundla.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage