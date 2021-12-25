Punjab polls: 22 farm unions form political front, will contest upcoming elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab polls 2022: 22 farm unions form political front, will contest upcoming elections

As many as 22 farm organizations have formed a political front namely Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) in Chandigarh. It will contest all 117 constituencies in the upcoming Punjab elections 2022, said sources. The party is led by Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Three farm bodies including BKU (Dakounda) and BKU (Lakhowal) will decide shortly whether to join the party, said sources.

