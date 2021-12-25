Saturday, December 25, 2021
     
Punjab polls: 22 farm unions form political front, will contest upcoming elections

The party is led by Balbir Singh Rajewal.

Sri Lasya
Chandigarh Updated on: December 25, 2021 16:55 IST
Punjab polls 2022: 22 farm unions form political front, will contest upcoming elections

As many as 22 farm organizations have formed a political front namely Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) in Chandigarh. It will contest all 117 constituencies in the upcoming Punjab elections 2022, said sources. The party is led by Balbir Singh Rajewal.

 Three farm bodies including BKU (Dakounda) and BKU (Lakhowal) will decide shortly whether to join the party, said sources.

