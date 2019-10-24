Malad West Constituency Result LIVE: Ramesh Singh Thakur of BJP Vs Aslam Shaikh of Congress

Malad West Constituency Election Result LIVE: Ramesh Singh Thakur of BJP Vs Aslam Shaikh of Congress, Early trends from Malad West constituency show that Ramesh Singh Thakur of Bharatiya Janata Party is leading sitting MLA Aslam Shaikh of Congress by votes. As per reports, Ramesh Thakur has secured _ votes as compared to Aslam Shaikh of Congress

Malad West Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. In 2014, Malad West Assembly had 50 per cent voter turnout.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Malad West Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In 2014 Aslam Shaikh had won Malad West Assembly seat by defeating Dr. Ram Barot of BJP by a margin of 2303 votes. In 2014, Malad West Assembly had 50 per cent voter turnout.

In 2009, Aslam Shaikh again won the Malad West Assembly seat by defeating R. U. Singh of BJP by the margin of 27695 votes. Malad had a population of 1,561,938, according to 2011 India census.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

