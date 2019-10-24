Borivali Vidhan Sabha Result: Sunil Dattatraya Rane of BJP Vs Kumar Shankarrao Khilare of NCP

Borivali Constituency Result: Sunil Dattatraya Rane of BJP leads

Borivali Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Borivali constituency is one of the 26 Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in the Mumbai Suburban district.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

In 2014, Vinod Tawde had won Borivali Assembly seat by defeating Uttamprakash Agarwal of Shiv Sena by a massive 79267 votes. In 2014, Borivali Assembly had 54 percent voter turnout. The seat has been occupied by BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) since 1980. In 2019, Assembly election, Sunil Dattatraya Rane is BJP’s pick for Borivali constituency seat. In 2014, Borivali Assembly had 54 per cent voter turnout.

In 2009, BJP’s Gopal Shetty had Borivali Assembly seat by defeating Nayan Pradip Kadam of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena by 38699.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results were declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

