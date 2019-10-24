Nalasopara Constituency Result: Will Kshitij Hitendra Thakur retain his throne?

Located in Palghar district, Nalasopara constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Nalasopara Assembly Constituency is currently held by Kshitij Hitendra Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi, who had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajan Balkrishna Naik in the 2014 assembly elections. Kshitij Hitendra Thakur had bagged 50.29 per cent of the total votes.
What are the major political parties in Nalasopara Assembly Constituency?
BJP, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) and Shiv Sena are the major political parties in Nalasopara Assembly Constituency.
Who is the present sitting MLA of Nalasopara Assembly Constituency?
Kshitij Hitendra Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi is the present sitting MLA of Nalasopara.
Who are the prominent candidates from Nalasopara Assembly Constituency?
Shiv Sena's Pradeep Sharma and Bahujan Samaj Party's Salman Baloch are the prominent candidates from Nalasopara Assembly Constituency.
|Year
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Votes
|Runner Up
|Party
|Votes
|2009
|Nalasopara
|Kshitij Hitendra Thakur
|BVA
|89284
|Chavan Shirish Jayram
|BJP
|48502
|2014
|Nalasopara
|Kshitij Hitendra Thakur
|BVA
|113566
|Rajan Balkrishna Naik
|BJP
|59067
All assembly constituencies in Maharashtra had voted for a single-phase on October 21, 2019. The counting of votes is presently underway.