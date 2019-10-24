Nalasopara Constituency Result: Will Kshitij Hitendra Thakur retain his throne?

Image Source : INDIA TV Nalasopara Assembly Constituency Result 2019

Located in Palghar district, Nalasopara constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. Nalasopara Assembly Constituency is currently held by Kshitij Hitendra Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi, who had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajan Balkrishna Naik in the 2014 assembly elections. Kshitij Hitendra Thakur had bagged 50.29 per cent of the total votes.

What are the major political parties in Nalasopara Assembly Constituency?

BJP, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA) and Shiv Sena are the major political parties in Nalasopara Assembly Constituency.

Who is the present sitting MLA of Nalasopara Assembly Constituency?

Kshitij Hitendra Thakur of the Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi is the present sitting MLA of Nalasopara.

Who are the prominent candidates from Nalasopara Assembly Constituency?

Shiv Sena's Pradeep Sharma and Bahujan Samaj Party's Salman Baloch are the prominent candidates from Nalasopara Assembly Constituency.

Year Constituency Winner Party Votes Runner Up Party Votes 2009 Nalasopara Kshitij Hitendra Thakur BVA 89284 Chavan Shirish Jayram BJP 48502 2014 Nalasopara Kshitij Hitendra Thakur BVA 113566 Rajan Balkrishna Naik BJP 59067

All assembly constituencies in Maharashtra had voted for a single-phase on October 21, 2019. The counting of votes is presently underway.