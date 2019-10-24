Palghar Constituency Result: Congress, Shiv Sena fight the battle

Image Source : INDIA TV Palghar Assembly Constituency Result 2019

Palghar Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra. Ghoda Krushna Arjun of the Shiv Sena had emerged victorious from Palghar assembly constituency in the 2014 assembly elections. He had defeated a Congress candidate by a margin of 515 votes, which was 0.31 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. Back then, the Shiv Sena had a vote share of 28.1 per cent from Palghar seat.

In 2009, Gavit Rajendra Dhedya of the Congress had won from Palghar after he had defeated a Shiv Sena candidate by a margin of 20971 votes, which was 15.75 per cent of the total votes polled in the constituency. The Congress had a vote share of 41.8 per cent in 2009 from Palghar seat.

Who are the prominent candidates from Palghar Assembly Constituency?

Yogesh Shankar Nam from Congress and Shrinivas Chintaman Vanga of Shiv Sena are the prominent candidates from Palghar Assembly constituency.

What are the major political parties in Palghar Assembly Constituency?

Congress and Shiv Sena are the major political parties from Palghar this year.

The voting hours in Palghar were extended till 6.30 p.m. on Monday (the polling day), as most of the locals stepped out to vote only in the evening, forcing poll officers to extend the time by 30 minutes.

The tribal village has, for the last several elections, witnessed a trend of people voting till late in the evening.

Year Candidate Party Votes Polled Vote percentage 2009 Rajendra Gavit Congress 55,665 41.80 2014 Ghoda Krushna Arjun Shiv Sena 46,412 28.1

All assembly constituencies in Maharashtra had voted for a single-phase on October 21, 2019. The counting of votes is presently underway.