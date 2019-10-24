Nashik East Constituency Result: MNS, BJP, Shiv Sena in close contest

Image Source : INDIA TV Nashik East Assembly Constituency Result 2019

One of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, Nashik lies in Western India in Maharashtra. For the 2019 elections, a total of 148 candidates are in the fray for 15 seats in the Nashik district. The Nashik East Assembly Constituency of Maharashtra is currently held by Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sanap had bagged 47.23 percent votes after he had defeated Chandrakant (Raju Anna) Pandurang Lavte of the SHS in the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Back in 2009, advocate Dhikale Uttamrao Nathuji of MNS had emerged victorious after he had defeated Sanap Balasaheb Mahadu of the BJP with a huge margin. Nathuji had secured 47924 votes as against Mahadu's 29189 votes.

What are the major political parties in Nashik East Assembly Constituency?

MNS, BJP and Shiv Sena are the major political parties in Nashik East Assembly Constituency.

Who is the sitting MLA of Nashik East Assembly Constituency?

Present Sitting MLA of Nashik East Assembly Constituency is Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sitting and previous MLAs from Nashik East Assembly Constituency

Year Constituency Winner Party Votes Runner Up Party Votes 2009 Nashik East Advocate Dhikale Uttamrao Nathuji MNS 47924 Sanap Balasaheb Mahadu BJP 29189 2014 Nashik East Balasaheb Mahadu Sanap BJP 78941 Chandrakant (Raju Anna) Pandurang Lavte Shiv Sena 32567

The city is considered to be the abode of Lord Rama when he was in exile. The assembly constituency of Nashik East belongs to Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. Located in the north-west, Nashik East is the third-largest city of Maharashtra.

All assembly constituencies in Maharashtra had voted for a single-phase on October 21, 2019. The counting of votes is presently underway.