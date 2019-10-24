Thane Vidhan Sabha Result LIVE: Kelkar Sanjay Mukund of BJP Vs Suhas Suryakant Desai

Thane Constituency Result: Kelkar Sanjay Mukund of BJP leads

Thane Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Located in the district by the same name, the assembly constituency of Thane belongs to Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014:

In 2014, Kelkar Sanjay Mukund won the seat by defeating Ravindra Sadanand Phatak of Shiv Sena by 12588 votes. The seat was occupied by SHS (Shiv Sena) since 1990, taken over by BJP in 2014 elections. Known as the 'city of lakes', Thane has a population of 3,787,036, as per 2011 India census. It is also the district headquarters.

Voter turnout in Thane constituency in 2014 was 38.86% with total 182389 votes cast.

Shiv Sena candidate defeating Ravindra Sadanand Phatak came distant second with 58296 (31.96%) votes followed by NCP candidate Adv.Davkhare Niranjan Vasant.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results was declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

