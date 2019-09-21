Image Source : PTI EC to announce poll dates for Maharashtra, Haryana at 12 noon today

The dates for Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana are set to be announced by the Election Commission on Saturday. The poll panel is set to address a press conference at 12 noon Saturday, wherein the dates would be announced.

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

The moment the dates are announced, the model code of conduct will be in place in these states.

The ruling BJP and its ally Shiv Sena have already jump-started their campaign. The BJP's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took out a Maha Jan Aadesh Yatra last month to reach out to voters across Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on Thursday at the close of the roadshow.

There are reports that the BJP and the Sena have been able to resolve differences over seat-sharing. The rival Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, however, seem to be struggling with an exodus of leaders who are switching to the BJP or Sena.

The BJP won Maharashtra with 122 seats in the 288-member assembly, ousting the Congress government.

ALSO READ | EC to announce dates for Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections at noon | Live Updates

ALSO READ | Only Pulwama-like attack can change people's mind in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

WATCH | Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana