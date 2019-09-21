Only Pulwama-like attack can change people's mind in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stoked a controversy by saying that only a Pulwama attack-like incident can change the mood of the people in Maharashtra, who have resentment for the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis government.

He further said Pulwama attack turned the tide of the Lok Sabha elections in the favour of Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

"Before Lok Sabha elections, there was an enviornment of anger and distress against PM Modi. However, Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans had changed the entire scenario," Pawar said during a Press Conference in Aurangabad on Friday.

He added, "Now people's mind can be changed only with other Pulwama attack like situation."

Pawar also went on to say that he initially suspected the Pulwama attack was 'deliberately orchestrated'.

"I have worked in Defence. When i talked to some officials that time i suspected that the attack was deliberately orchestrated or Pakistan may be behind it," he said.

Attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama killed 40 paramilitary personnel. In return for this, Modi government carried out the airstrikes on Pakistani city of Balakot and destroyed a JeM terror camp.

Pawar said that the airstrikes led to boost PM Modi's popularity. He however, maintained his stand that this popularity will not work in Maharashtra and that BJP will suffer loss in the assembly elections.

"BJP will suffer loss in the assembly elections. The expectations of the people from nationalists have increased. No such work was done that Fadnavis will come back to power," said the NCP chief.

He also stressed on Congress and NCP's decision to join hands in the upcoming polls, "We are trying to bring together more secular forces. We have joined hands with Congress and now we are trying to take Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, Samajwadi Party and other smalled parties with us," he said.

Pawar also showed willingness to join hands with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, but the Congress was not ready for that.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held for 288 Legislative Assembly seats later this year.

