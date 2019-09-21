Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
Howdy Modi event win-win situation for Modi, Trump: Mukesh Aghi | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 21, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 21, 2019 9:51 IST
Howdy Modi event win-win situation for Modi, Trump: Mukesh
Image Source : AP

Live updates : Breaking News September 21-2019

  • September 21, 2019 9:47 AM (IST)

    Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves: Sibal on tax cut

    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves.

    The government on Friday slashed corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 percentage points to 25.17 per cent and offered a lower rate to 17.01 per cent for new manufacturing firms to boost economic growth rate from a six-year low by incentivising investments to help create jobs.

  • September 21, 2019 9:40 AM (IST)

    The focus of the event that the PM will participate in at the UN is on ‘Countering terrorist narratives & violent extremists through internet and cyberspace’

    India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin: Terrorism has & will be a major factor in India‘s foreign policy orientation, that is because it affects our people in ways which very few external influences do. The focus of the event that the PM will participate in at the UN is on ‘Countering terrorist narratives & violent extremists through internet and cyberspace’, you will appreciate this is an emerging threat. We will pursue against terrorism on every forum.

     

  • September 21, 2019 9:19 AM (IST)

    Defence Secretary, Ajay Kumar speaks on GST

    Exemption of Goods and Services Tax on specified defence goods not manufactured in India will greatly benefit defence preparedness, says Defence Secretary, Ajay Kumar

  • September 21, 2019 9:18 AM (IST)

    Justice Vineet Kothari appointed Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC

    Justice Vineet Kothari has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court after the President accepted the resignation of Chief Justice VK Tahilramani.

  • September 21, 2019 9:16 AM (IST)

    Dehradun SSP suspends inspector Shishupal Singh Negi over hooch tragedy

    Dehradun SSP suspends inspector Shishupal Singh Negi and head of Dhara police post, in connection with the incident where 6 people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Dehradun yesterday.

  • September 21, 2019 9:14 AM (IST)

    Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as its spokesperson

    Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee

  • September 21, 2019 8:26 AM (IST)

    Election Commission of India to announce dates for Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections at noon today

    The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday.

    The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon.

    While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

  • September 21, 2019 8:20 AM (IST)

    Cleanliness drive organised at Yamuna ghat near Kalindi Kunj on World Cleanup Day

  • September 21, 2019 7:51 AM (IST)

    MHA announces Sardar Patel Award for national integration

    The Union Home Ministry has announced the Sardar Patel National Unity Award, a new honour on the pattern of Padma awards for individuals or institutions for notable contributions towards the cause of national unity and integrity.

    In a notification, the ministry said the decoration shall be conferred by the President by a 'Sanad' (certificate) "under his hand and seal".

    The decoration shall be in the form of a lotus leaf -- six centimetres in length, six and two centimetres at its breadth and four millimetres in thickness. It will be made of fine silver and gold. 

  • September 21, 2019 7:50 AM (IST)

    UP farmers begin march from Noida

    UP farmers begin march from Noida Sector-69 to Delhi's Kisan Ghat, over their demands of payment of sugarcane crop dues, full loan waiver and making electricity used in farming free among others.

  • September 21, 2019 7:25 AM (IST)

    Only Pulwama attack-like incident can change people's mood in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

    Ahead of the Assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has stoked a possible controversy by saying that only a Pulwama attack-like incident can change the mood of the people of Maharashtra as they have resentment for the incumbent Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state.

    "Before Lok Sabha elections, there was an environment of anger and distress against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans had changed the entire scenario," Pawar said during a press conference in Aurangabad. 

  • September 21, 2019 6:44 AM (IST)

    No need to have trade deal with China before 2020 elections: Trump

    US President Donald Trump has said he does not need to strike a trade agreement with China before the next year's presidential elections, emphasizing that he is looking for a complete and not a "partial deal" with Beijing.

    The world's two largest economies have been locked in a bruising trade war since Trump in March last year imposed tariff hikes of up to 25 per cent on USD 250 billion of Chinese goods.

    In response, China, the world's second-largest economy after the US, imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on USD 110 billion of American goods.

    "No, I don't think I need it before the election," Trump told reporters on Friday at a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison when asked if he feels the need for a trade deal with China before the 2020 presidential elections.

  • September 21, 2019 6:42 AM (IST)

    Goa Cong chief calls Sitharaman 'clueless' Finance Minister

    Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar has hit out at Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the "faulty policies and mismanagement" of the economy by "clueless" Union Finance Minister has resulted in roller coaster ride for various sectors and resulted in sharp decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

  • September 21, 2019 6:41 AM (IST)

    US to send troops to Saudi Arabia

    The Pentagon on Friday announced it will deploy additional U.S. troops and missile defence equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as President Donald Trump has at least for now put off any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry.

    Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters this is the first step to beef up security and he would not rule out additional moves down the road.

    Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said more details about the deployment will be determined in the coming days, but it would not involve thousands of U.S. troops.

