Kharasawan constituency results live updates

Kharasawan constituency result: Jawaharlal Banra is leading

Kharasawan is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Seraikella-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand and is part of the Kolhan division. Kharasawan is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 57.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.85%.

For the upcoming election, BJP has nominated Jawaharlal Banra while the JMM has nominated Dashrath Gagrai.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Dashrath Gagrai of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11966 votes which was 8.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 49.15% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 27,219 votes which was 24.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.02% in 2009 in the seat.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.