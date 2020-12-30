Image Source : GOOGLE Haryana municipal election Results LIVE: Counting underway amid tight security

The counting of votes in the Haryana for the municipal polls is underway amid tight security. Polling to elect mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations took place on December 27. Polling also took place to elect the president and members of the municipal council of Rewari and municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari), and Ukalana (Hisara).

There is a direct fight between the BJP-JJP alliance and Congress.

Earlier this month, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had announced to boycott the municipal polls in protest against the "atrocities" allegedly committed on farmers by the Centre and the state's BJP-JJP governments.

HARYANA MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS UPDATES

Haryana municipal election Results: In Panchkula, BJP candidate Kulbhushan Goyal is leading by a margin of 1,200 votes. Congress has fielded Upinder Kaur from here.

Haryana municipal election Results: JJP nominee faces defeat in Uklana Municipal Committee. Independent candidate has won from here.

Haryana municipal election Results LIVE: Former Congress leader and Union minister Venod Sharma's wife Shakti Rani Sharma is leading in Ambala

Haryana municipal election results LIVE: Congress mayoral candidate Nikhil Madan is leading by a margin of 5,471 votes in Sonipat.