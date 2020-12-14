Goa Zilla Panchayat election results: BJP wins over 12 seats, Congress two; counting underway

The Bharatiya Janata Party has on Monday won over 12 Goa Zila Panchayat seats while the Congress has won two. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has failed to open its account. As many as five Independent have emerged victorious. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has also secured one seat.
A low 56.82 per cent voter turn-out was recorded in Zilla Panchayat elections held in 48 constituencies in Goa on Saturday. The Goa State Election Commission (SEC) said there was 58.43 per cent voting in North Goa district and 55 per cent in South Goa district. A total of 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 women voters exercised their franchise. Out of 50 ZP constituencies, polling did not take place in two. Polling was canceled in Navelim due to the death of a candidate, while in Sancoale, the BJP candidate won unopposed.
The BJP, Congress and AAP have officially fielded their panels for the elections being fought on party symbols. This was the first election in Goa since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Goa Zilla Panchayat election results:
- Maem: BJP’s Shankar Anant Chodankar wins
- Chimbel: BJP candidates Guirish Pundolica Uscoikar wins
- Mayem: BJP’s Shankar Chodankar wins
- Colva: NCP candidate Vania Baptista wins
- Guirdolim: BJP’s Sanjana Sanjay Velip wins
- Aldona (North Goa): BJP's Manisha Mahesh Naik wins
- Cola: BJP candidate Shanu Shankalu Velip wins
- Betqui-Candola: BJP candidate Shramesh Sukdu Bhosle wins
- Sanvordem: Suvarna Tendulkar wins (BJP)
- Sirsai: BJP candidate Diksha Dilip Kanolkar wins
- Karapur-Sarvan: BJP nominee Mahesh Anant Sawant
- Nuvem: Congress candidate Assuciana Rodrigues wins
- Taleigao: Anjali Gajanan Naik wins (BJP)
- Cortalim: Antonio Vas (Independent)
- Davorlim: BJP candidate Ulhas Yeshwant Tuenkar wins
- Usgao-Ganje: BJP's Umakant Gawde wins
- Xeldem: Shidharth Shriniwas G Dessai of BJP wins
- Arambol: Ranganath Kalshavkar wins (Independent)
- Colvale: Kavita Kiran Kandolkar (Independent) wins
- Siolim: BJP candidate Sanisha Toraskar wins
- Santa Cruz: Congress candidate Shiny Emilda de Oliveira wins
- Raia: Domnic Minguel Gaonkar wins (Independent)
- Latambarcem: Pradip Shantaram Revodkar wins (Independent)
- Honda: BJP candidate Sagun Sitaram Vadkar wins
- Querim: Devayani Devidas Gawas of BJP wins
ALSO READ | Goa Zilla Panchayat elections: 57 per cent voter turnout