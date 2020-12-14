Goa Zilla Panchayat election results: BJP wins over 12 seats, Congress two; counting underway

Image Source : INDIA TV Goa Zilla Panchayat election results

The Bharatiya Janata Party has on Monday won over 12 Goa Zila Panchayat seats while the Congress has won two. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has failed to open its account. As many as five Independent have emerged victorious. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has also secured one seat.

A low 56.82 per cent voter turn-out was recorded in Zilla Panchayat elections held in 48 constituencies in Goa on Saturday. The Goa State Election Commission (SEC) said there was 58.43 per cent voting in North Goa district and 55 per cent in South Goa district. A total of 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 women voters exercised their franchise. Out of 50 ZP constituencies, polling did not take place in two. Polling was canceled in Navelim due to the death of a candidate, while in Sancoale, the BJP candidate won unopposed.

The BJP, Congress and AAP have officially fielded their panels for the elections being fought on party symbols. This was the first election in Goa since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Goa Zilla Panchayat election results:

Maem: BJP's Shankar Anant Chodankar wins

Chimbel: BJP candidates Guirish Pundolica Uscoikar wins

Mayem: BJP's Shankar Chodankar wins

Colva: NCP candidate Vania Baptista wins

Guirdolim: BJP's Sanjana Sanjay Velip wins

Aldona (North Goa): BJP's Manisha Mahesh Naik wins

Cola: BJP candidate Shanu Shankalu Velip wins

Betqui-Candola: BJP candidate Shramesh Sukdu Bhosle wins

Sanvordem: Suvarna Tendulkar wins (BJP)

Sirsai: BJP candidate Diksha Dilip Kanolkar wins

Karapur-Sarvan: BJP nominee Mahesh Anant Sawant

Nuvem: Congress candidate Assuciana Rodrigues wins

Taleigao: Anjali Gajanan Naik wins (BJP)

Cortalim: Antonio Vas (Independent)

Davorlim: BJP candidate Ulhas Yeshwant Tuenkar wins

Usgao-Ganje: BJP's Umakant Gawde wins

Xeldem: Shidharth Shriniwas G Dessai of BJP wins

Arambol: Ranganath Kalshavkar wins (Independent)

Colvale: Kavita Kiran Kandolkar (Independent) wins

Siolim: BJP candidate Sanisha Toraskar wins

Santa Cruz: Congress candidate Shiny Emilda de Oliveira wins

Raia: Domnic Minguel Gaonkar wins (Independent)

Latambarcem: Pradip Shantaram Revodkar wins (Independent)

Honda: BJP candidate Sagun Sitaram Vadkar wins

Querim: Devayani Devidas Gawas of BJP wins

