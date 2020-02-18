Gandhi, Godse can't go hand-in-hand: Prashant Kishor says Nitish doesn't need to stay with NDA

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor on Tuesday lashed out at Nitish Kumar over alignment with the BJP saying the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and that of his killer, Nathuram Godse, cannot go hand-in-hand. Being critical of the JD-U chief, Kishor said, "Nitishji does not need to stay in the NDA coalition."

Kishor said there have been many discussions between him and Nitish Kumar about the party's ideology. "Nitishji always told us that the party can never leave the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. But now the party is with those who are soft on Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. For me Gandhiji and Godse cannot go hand-in-hand," he added.

In a presser, Kishor spoke about 'Baat Bihar Ki' saying if the state has to come in India's top 10 in terms of development index, then per capita income of its citizens will have to be eight times from what it is now.

"Bihar stands at 22nd position on development index. We need to bring it to the Top 10. That would require almost eight times increase in people's income. What roadmap Nitish has for that? Bihar needs more," he said.

Kishor, along with senior JD-U leader were expelled on January 29, for questioning the party's stand over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Prashant said that the ideological differences with Nitish Kumar first emerged during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "We had a standoff on two points. It's not new, it started during Lok Sabha elections."

Kishor, who runs a consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and has been successful as poll strategist for many parties across the country was removed from the JD-U last month.

