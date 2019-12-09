Chikkaballapur Constituency Result: K Sudhakar of BJP leads after round 1

Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Results

Early trends from Chikkaballapur show that BJP's K Sudhakar is leading. Meanwhile, Congress' M Anjanappa is trailing. In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by INC candidate Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Chikkaballapur is a Legislative Assembly/Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Chikkaballapur district of southern Karnataka. There are a total of 1,99,097 voters in this assembly of which 99,202 are males, 99,874 are females, and 21 are of the third gender.

By-Elections of Chikkaballapur constituency were held on 5 Dec 2019. Counting of votes is underway.

Here are live updates: