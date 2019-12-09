Monday, December 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
Chikkaballapur Constituency Result: K Sudhakar of BJP leads after round 1

Early trends from Chikkaballapur show that BJP's K Sudhakar is leading. Meanwhile, Congress' M Anjanappa is trailing.

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2019 8:46 IST
Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 results
Karnataka Legislative Assembly by-election 2019 Results

Early trends from Chikkaballapur show that BJP's K Sudhakar is leading. Meanwhile, Congress' M Anjanappa is trailing. In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by INC candidate Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Chikkaballapur is a Legislative Assembly/Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Chikkaballapur district of southern Karnataka. There are a total of 1,99,097 voters in this assembly of which 99,202 are males, 99,874 are females, and 21 are of the third gender. 

By-Elections of Chikkaballapur constituency were held on 5 Dec 2019. Counting of votes is underway.

Here are live updates:

Karnataka-Chikkaballapur
Result Status
O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes
1 M. ANJANAPPA Indian National Congress 1950 0 1950 26.92
2 D.R.NARAYANA SWAMY Bahujan Samaj Party 28 0 28 0.39
3 N. RADHAKRISHNA Janata Dal (Secular) 2155 0 2155 29.75
4 DR. K.SUDHAKAR Bharatiya Janata Party 2973 0 2973 41.04
5 PHANIRAJ . S.V Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 31 0 31 0.43
6 DILSHAD BEGUM Independent 9 0 9 0.12
7 DR. M.M. BASHA NANDI Independent 45 0 45 0.62
8 ARIKERE MUNIRAJU. D. Independent 7 0 7 0.1
9 SYED ASIF Independent 16 0 16 0.22
10 NOTA None of the Above 30 0 30 0.41
  Total   7244 0 7244

 

