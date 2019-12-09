Chikkaballapur Constituency Result: K Sudhakar of BJP leads after round 1

Early trends from Chikkaballapur show that BJP's K Sudhakar is leading. Meanwhile, Congress' M Anjanappa is trailing. In the 2018 assembly elections, this seat was won by INC candidate Dr. K. Sudhakar.
Chikkaballapur is a Legislative Assembly/Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Chikkaballapur district of southern Karnataka. There are a total of 1,99,097 voters in this assembly of which 99,202 are males, 99,874 are females, and 21 are of the third gender.
By-Elections of Chikkaballapur constituency were held on 5 Dec 2019. Counting of votes is underway.
Here are live updates:
|Karnataka-Chikkaballapur
|Result Status
|O.S.N.
|Candidate
|Party
|EVM Votes
|Postal Votes
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|1
|M. ANJANAPPA
|Indian National Congress
|1950
|0
|1950
|26.92
|2
|D.R.NARAYANA SWAMY
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|28
|0
|28
|0.39
|3
|N. RADHAKRISHNA
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|2155
|0
|2155
|29.75
|4
|DR. K.SUDHAKAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2973
|0
|2973
|41.04
|5
|PHANIRAJ . S.V
|Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
|31
|0
|31
|0.43
|6
|DILSHAD BEGUM
|Independent
|9
|0
|9
|0.12
|7
|DR. M.M. BASHA NANDI
|Independent
|45
|0
|45
|0.62
|8
|ARIKERE MUNIRAJU. D.
|Independent
|7
|0
|7
|0.1
|9
|SYED ASIF
|Independent
|16
|0
|16
|0.22
|10
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|30
|0
|30
|0.41
|Total
|7244
|0
|7244