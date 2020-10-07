BJP list of candidates for Bihar Assembly election 2020

The ruling NDA in Bihar has announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly elections. As per the seat-sharing pact, the Janata Dal (United) will contest on 122 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 121. The JD(U) has parted with seven seats from its quota to accommodate Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The BJP has allocated 11 seats to associate partner Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of 121 seats.
Here is the complete list of the BJP's candidates:
1. Kahalgaon – Pawan Kumar Yadav
2. Banka – Ram Narayan Mondal
3. Katoria – Nikki Hembram
4. Munger – Pranav Kumar Yadav
5. Lakhisarai – Vijay Kumar Sinha
6. Barh – Gyanendra Kumar Singh
7. Bikram – Atul Kumar
8. Barharia – Raghvendra Pratap Singh
9. Aarah – Amrendra Pratap Singh
10. Tarari – Kaushal Kumar Singh
11. Shahpur – Munni Devi
12. Ramgarh – Ashok Singh
13. Mohania – Niranjan Ram
14. Bhabhua – Rinki Rani Pandey
15. Chainpur – Brij Kishor Bind
16. Dihri – Satyanarayan Singh Yadav
17. Karakat – Rajeshwar Raj
18. Goh – Manoj Kumar Sharma
19. Aurangabad – Ramadhaar Singh
20. Gurua- Ranjan Nandan Dangi
21. Bodhgaya – Hari Manhi
22. Gaya Shahar- Prem Kumar
23. Wazirganj- Virendra Singh
24. Rajauli- Kanhaiya Kumar
25. Hisua – Anil Singh
26. Warisaliganj- Aruna Devi
27. Jamui- Shreyashi Singh
(The list will be updated as and when more names are announced by the BJP)
Elections to the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.