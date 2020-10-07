BJP list of candidates for Bihar Assembly election 2020

BJP list of candidates for Bihar Assemblt election 2020.

The ruling NDA in Bihar has announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming assembly elections. As per the seat-sharing pact, the Janata Dal (United) will contest on 122 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 121. The JD(U) has parted with seven seats from its quota to accommodate Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The BJP has allocated 11 seats to associate partner Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota of 121 seats.

Here is the complete list of the BJP's candidates:

1. Kahalgaon – Pawan Kumar Yadav

2. Banka – Ram Narayan Mondal

3. Katoria – Nikki Hembram

4. Munger – Pranav Kumar Yadav

5. Lakhisarai – Vijay Kumar Sinha

6. Barh – Gyanendra Kumar Singh

7. Bikram – Atul Kumar

8. Barharia – Raghvendra Pratap Singh

9. Aarah – Amrendra Pratap Singh

10. Tarari – Kaushal Kumar Singh

11. Shahpur – Munni Devi

12. Ramgarh – Ashok Singh

13. Mohania – Niranjan Ram

14. Bhabhua – Rinki Rani Pandey

15. Chainpur – Brij Kishor Bind

16. Dihri – Satyanarayan Singh Yadav

17. Karakat – Rajeshwar Raj

18. Goh – Manoj Kumar Sharma

19. Aurangabad – Ramadhaar Singh

20. Gurua- Ranjan Nandan Dangi

21. Bodhgaya – Hari Manhi

22. Gaya Shahar- Prem Kumar

23. Wazirganj- Virendra Singh

24. Rajauli- Kanhaiya Kumar

25. Hisua – Anil Singh

26. Warisaliganj- Aruna Devi

27. Jamui- Shreyashi Singh

(The list will be updated as and when more names are announced by the BJP)

Elections to the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.

