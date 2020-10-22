Bihar election 2020: BJP manifesto promises 19 lakh jobs, free Covid vaccine

Image Source : ANI BJP releases manifesto for Bihar Assembly election 2020.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday promised 19 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar in the next five years. Revealing the 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) in Patna, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the BJP government, if returns to power after the elections, will provide pucca house to 30 lakh people before 2022.

The party has also promised free coronavirus vaccine to all. In the health department, the party said that the AIIMS in Darbhanga will become operational by 2024. The election document said that poor women will be provided with free cooking gas.

The party said that the NDA government will hire three lakh teachers in schools and universities across the state. It added that next general IT hub will be developed in the state that will provide five lakh jobs in the next 5 years.

Addressing the media here, Sitharaman said that Bihar is a state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. She exuded confidence that the BJP-JD(U) alliance will retain power with a comfortable majority.

"They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised,"she said.

Sitharaman said that the GDP in Bihar has seen a sharp rise under NDA rule. "It has grown from 3% to 11.3% in the state in the last 15 years and not during the 15 years of jungle raj," she said.

"It was made possible because our government gave priority to good governance for people," she opined.

The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). The two parties have been ruling the state since 2005, barring a period of 2013-17.

The state is slates to go to polls in three-phase from October 28 to November 9. The results will be declared on November 10.

