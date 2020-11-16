Bihar: BJP's Nand Kishore Yadav to be next Speaker

Image Source : PTI BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav to be next Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nand Kishore Yadav is likely to the next Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. According to India TV sources, Nand Kishore's name was finalised at a meeting of the NDA constituents at a late night meeting on Sunday.

The Speaker's post has been with the JDU ever since he took over a decade and a half ago. JDU leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who was Speaker in the previous tenure, will join Nitish Kumar's Cabinet.

"The BJP would have asked for the Speakes's post since the party has more MLAs. Our senior leaders must have discussed it and worked on a formula," JDU's working president Ashok Choudhary told India TV.

Vijay Kumar was unanimously elected Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2015. He comes from the upper caste Bhumihar. During the grand alliance government, he retained his prominent position despite the bitter caste divisions.

Who is Nand Kishore Yadav

Nand Kishore Yadav is a senior BJP leader. He contested elections from the Patna Sahib Assembly seat. A minister in the previous Nitish Kumar government, Yadav is considered a clean BJP face in Bihar. This will be his seventh consecutive term in the Assembly. Yadav defeated Congress candidate Pravin Singh by a margin of nealy 17,000 votes.

The Patna Sahib seat is cosidered a BJP stronghold. A cabinet minister of road in current Nitish government, Nand Kishore Yadav has won from here since 1995. He also served as the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly after a split in the NDA in 2013.

Nand Kishore Yadav joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1969. He was also actively involved in student politics. He joined the social movement launched by Late Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan in in 1974 against the Congress.