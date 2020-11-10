Bhagalpur Assembly Election Result 2020: Will BJP's Rohit Pandey dethrone Congress' Ajeet Sharma?

Image Source : INDIA TV Bhagalpur Assembly Election Result 2020

Bhagalpur Assembly Election Result 2020: Bhagalpur constituency went to polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 phase 2 which took place on November 3. The key contest in this constituency here was between Congress' Ajeet Sharma and BJP's Rohit Pandey.

Ajeet Sharma is the incumbent MLA in the Bhagalpur constituency. Sharma is the father of Bollywood actress Neha Sharma.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had registered a voter turnout of 54.05 percent in the second phase. The polling was over 2 per cent lower when compared to the 2015 assembly election. Bhagalpur recorded a voter turnout of 54.54 per cent. The maximum polling turnout in phase 2 was at Muzaffarpur with 59.98 per cent followed by Begusarai at 58.67 per cent and Sitamarhi at 57.4 per cent.

Bhagalpur Constituency Result 2015

In 2015, Ajeet Sharma won Bhagalpur constituency seat with a margin of 7 per cent votes securing over 70000 votes against BJP candidate Arjit Shashwat Choubey.

The first phase of voting for the 243-trong assembly took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3. The votes will be counted on November 10.

