Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Sarbananda Sonowal appears set for a second term in Assam.

Assam Election Results List of Winners: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is leading while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by

the Congress is struggling as counting of votes for Assam Assembly Election 2021 continues.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2021: FULL COVERAGE

Congress Legislative Party chief and his deputy Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain both are trailing from Nazira and Samaguri.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

Assam Election Results 2021: Full List of Winners (To be updated as and when the results are declared)

Constituency Winner

Abhayapuri North

Abhayapuri South (SC)

Algapur

Amguri

Badarpur

Baghbar

Baithalangso

Barama

Barchalla

Barhampur

Barkhetry

Barkhola

Barpeta

Batadroba

Behali

Bhabanipur

Bihpuria

Bijni

Bilasipara East

Bilasipara West

Biswanath

Bokajan

Bokakhat

Boko (SC)

Bongaigaon

Chabua

Chapaguri

Chaygaon

Chenga

Dalgaon

Dergaon

Dhakuakhana

Dharmapur

Dhekiajuli

Dhemaji

Dhing

Dholai

Dhubri

Dibrugarh

Digboi

Diphu

Dispur

Doom Dooma

Dudhnai

Duliajan

Gauhati East

Gauhati West

Gauripur

Goalpara East

Goalpara West

Gohpur

Golaghat

Golakganj

Gossaigaon

Haflong

Hailakandi

Hajo

Hojai

Howraghat

Jagiroad

Jaleswar

Jalukbari

Jamunamukh

Jania

Jonai

Jorhat

Kalaigaon

Kaliabor

Kamalpur

Karimganj North

Karimganj South

Katigorah

Katlichera

Khumtai

Kokrajhar East

Kokrajhar West

Laharighat

Lahowal

Lakhimpur

Lakhipur

Lumding

Mahmara

Majbat

Majuli

Mangaldoi

Mankachar

Margherita

Mariani

Marigaon

Moran

Naharkatia

Nalbari

Naoboicha

Nazira

Nowgong

Palasbari

Panery

Patacharkuchi

Patharkandi

Raha

Rangapara

Rangia

Ratabari

Rupohihat

Sadiya

Salmara South

Samaguri

Sarukhetri

Sarupathar

Sibsagar

Sidli

Silchar

Sipajhar

Sonai

Sonari

Sootea

Sorbhog

Tamulpur

Teok

Tezpur

Thowra

Tingkhong

Tinsukia

Titabar

Udalguri

Udharbond