Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 1 Results: Clean sweep for YSR Congress

The YSR Congress has won 2319 seats in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election phase 1. The opposition TDP settled with 44 seats while the BJP and its local allies secured 31 seats. Independents have won 56 seats.

According to the State Election Commission, the first phase of polling for 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.78 per cent turnout on Tuesday.

The Krishna district has recorded the highest percentage of 85.06. Polling began at 6.30 AM and ended 3.30 PM, while counting of votes began at 4 PM.

Polling was also held to elect 20,157 ward members. With the completion of the first phase, the polls will be conducted till February 21 in another three phases.

According to the Panchayat Raj department, elections were to be held for 3,249 posts of panchayat sarpanchs, 525 have been unanimously elected, while no nomination was filed for a village in Nellore district.

As many as 7,506 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts and 43,601 are in the fray for ward members. The elections are being held using ballot paper and without any political party symbols. The department had said 29,732 polling stations were set up, out of which 3,458 were identified as sensitive and 3,594 hypersensitive.