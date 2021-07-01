Uttarakhand bypoll: AAP fields retired army officer Ajay Kothiyal against CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Retd Colonel Ajay Kothiyal, who joined AAP, to contest Uttarakhand by-poll against CM Rawat

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd), who joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to contest the Uttarakhand by-poll against Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

Former principal of Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Col Kothiyal had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on April 20 this year.

Hailed for playing a pivotal role in the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy — in rescue efforts as well as rehabilitation and rebuilding of Kedarnath, Kothiyal now runs an organisation that trains youngsters in the hills for joining the defence forces.

With Kothiyal, AAP expects to make inroads in Uttarakhand which has a strong presence of serving and retired defence personnel. The state will go to polls early next year. The Aam Aadmi Party has already declared that it will contest the Assembly polls in the state.

Meanwhile, CM Rawat was on Wednesday urgently summoned to Delhi to meet the BJP’s leadership. This has led to speculations that the saffron party is planning early elections in the state.

Going by the rule, Rawat needs to win an assembly seat to continue in the office. A Chief Minister or a minister should become a member of the Legislative Assembly or Council (wherever available) within six months from the date of oath. In Rawat's case, the deadline is September 10. Uttarakhand has an unicameral legislature and the Legislative Assembly has 70 chairs.

Rawat, a Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Harhwal, replaced Trivendra Rawat as the CM of Uttarakhand on March 10.

