9 European Union countries include Covishield in 'green pass' after India's stern warning

Several European Union countries have cleared the Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, amid travel pass row. According to a PTI report, nine European nations have agreed to accept Covishield for travel to their countries. Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland and Spain are among the countries that will allow travel by people who have taken Covishield shots.

Besides, Switzerland has also included the drug in 'green pass' amid a row over travel pass to Indians. Separately, Estonia has also confirmed that it will recognise all vaccines authorised by the India for the travel of Indians.

This comes after India requested the EU member nations to accept the vaccination certificate issued through the CoWIN portal. Reports say that India asked the members of the 27-nation grouping to individually consider allowing Indians who have taken Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and want to travel to Europe.

Besides, New Delhi also conveyed to the EU member states that it will adopt a policy of reciprocity and exempt European nationals holding the 'Green Pass' from mandatory quarantine in the country provided its request to recognise Covishield and Covaxin vaccines is heeded to.

European Union has announced to relax travel restrictions under its 'Green Pass' scheme. The EE's Digital COVID certificate or "Green Pass" will be rolled out on Thursday with an aim to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this framework, persons who have taken vaccines authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be exempted from travel restrictions within the EU region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Tuesday took up the issue of inclusion of Covishield in the EU digital Covid certificate scheme during a meeting with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union. The meeting took place on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Italy.

