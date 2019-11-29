Jharkhand Assembly Polls: First phase of voting to take place today

Image Source : FILE Jharkhand Assembly Polls: First phase of elections to take place on Saturday

The first phase of polling will take place on Saturday in 13 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly. The phase will witness several constituencies including Naxal-affected areas, like Latehar, Lohardaga, Chatra, Gumla, Manika, Panki and Daltonganj.

Out of 4,892 polling booths in Jharkhand, 1,202 have been identified as ‘sensitive’ and 1,790 booths have termed as ‘highly sensitive’ ones with reference to left-wing extremism (LWE).

Interestingly, among the poll candidates is surrendered Maoist leader Kundan Pahan, who is currently in jail. He is an accused in several criminal cases, including the murder of former minister and JD(U) MLA Ramesh Singh Munda.

According to Election Commission, the five-phase Assembly elections for Jharkhand will begin on Saturday with 13 seats in the state going to polls. The polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm.

The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh in Hussainabad.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress, and RJD will contest in four, six and three constituencies, respectively. Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, the release said, adding, there will be separate queues for the differently-abled along with ramp and wheelchair facilities.

According to EC officials, the polling personnel who are appointed in remote areas were being airlifted.

The results will be declared on 23 December.

