Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today in mega Opposition show of strength

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today in mega Opposition show of strength

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM ) chief Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday along with three other ministers, one from JMM and another from Congress. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at Morabadi ground in Ranchi.

"Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Hemant Soren as chief minister at 2 pm on December 29 at Morabadi ground," the official communique said.

According to IANS sources, Rameshwar Oraon, the President of Congress' Jharkhand unit, Alamgeer Alam, leader of Congress legislative part and senior JMM leader Stepehen Marandi, a former Deputy Chief Minister, will also be sworn in.

The opposition is also geared up to show its strength in Soren's oath-taking ceremony. Former President Pranab Mukherjee will lead the galaxy of non-BJP leaders.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK president MK Stalin, CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren on Sunday at Morabadi ground in Ranchi.

The next expansion will take place after Makar Sankranti, sources said. The Congress has not been able to finalise the name of its Ministers.

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh was also a claimant for the berth in the cabinet.

Sources in the Congress said that the party wanted five cabinet berths but the JMM wants to give only four and one to the RJD. As per the JMM's formula, it will get seven cabinet berths including that of the Chief Minister.

The JMM, the Congress and the RJD were pre-poll alliance partners. The Congress, however, wants that the RJD which has won only one seat should be accommodated in either a Board or a Corporation.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Morabadi ground here at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Huge tents have been set up for the oath ceremony. Elaborate security arrangements have been made as well.