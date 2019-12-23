Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Did CAA protests impact BJP’s poll prospects in Jharkhand? Check out what people think

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Results: After the results, people are weighing different reasons possibly behind BJP's defeat. They are expressing their opinions on Twitter.

New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2019 23:23 IST
Violent protests over CAA and NRC rocked the nation in last few weeks

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections coincided with massive protests across the country against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The voting had begun even before the bill was passed by the Parliament. However, subsequent phases of voting took place simultaneously as the bill was being debated in the Parliament. Indians across length and breadth of the country are passionately discussing CAA and its effect on national political and social discourse.

But did Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC or the political commentary on it influence outcome of Jharkhand elections? Twitter users are divided over this

This user has accused Congress of changing tune before and after Jharkhand elections

This Twitter user feels CAA, coupled with issues like Ram Mandir, Article 370 and especially GST, were responsible for BJP losing Jharkhand elections.

Twitter user below has some harsh words for BJP over contentious issues including CAA

This Twitter users appears to think that the violence took place in order to effect political gains and hence, suggests that CAA and NRC did have an impact on outcome of Jharkhand elections

Jharkhand elections have certainly bolstered the Congress camp and has proven to be an obstacle in BJP's political march. What do you think? Did CAA, NRC and the violent protests have any effect on the outcome of Jharkhand elections?

Watch | Exclusive: Anti-CAA rallies in Bengaluru, Chennai, pro-CAA rallies in Kolkata, Rajasthan

