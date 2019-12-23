Did CAA protests impact BJP’s poll prospects in Jharkhand? Check out what people think

Image Source : PTI (PTI) Violent protests over CAA and NRC rocked the nation in last few weeks

Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Elections coincided with massive protests across the country against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The voting had begun even before the bill was passed by the Parliament. However, subsequent phases of voting took place simultaneously as the bill was being debated in the Parliament. Indians across length and breadth of the country are passionately discussing CAA and its effect on national political and social discourse.

But did Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC or the political commentary on it influence outcome of Jharkhand elections? Twitter users are divided over this

This user has accused Congress of changing tune before and after Jharkhand elections

The Congress ecosystem has master degree in sending BJP supporters in guilt trip.



During whole campaign of Jharkhand, they insisted on local issues as this is state elections but post elections This is defeat of National Issues like 370, CAA.



Such frauds — संवैधानिक डकैत (@Shivam_h9) December 23, 2019

This Twitter user feels CAA, coupled with issues like Ram Mandir, Article 370 and especially GST, were responsible for BJP losing Jharkhand elections.

Jharkhand elections happened after 370, Ram Mandir Judgement and during the middle of CAA debacle. Yet the party failed. Why? Because of adamant policies like GST late fees. It is slowly killing everything. @narendramodi sir. — Swapnil Bugde (@Swapnasneha) December 23, 2019

Twitter user below has some harsh words for BJP over contentious issues including CAA

Jharkhand elections are a big slap on the face of the BJP. PM spoke about Ram Mandir, article 370, CAA and got rejected by people. All people can be fooled for some time but not all the time. Now discuss about economy, unemployment, price rise if people have to take you seriously — Sudhakar Reddy Suravaram (@srsuravaram) December 23, 2019

This Twitter users appears to think that the violence took place in order to effect political gains and hence, suggests that CAA and NRC did have an impact on outcome of Jharkhand elections

#CAA/CAB/NRC

Protests..Now that BJP is ousted from Jharkhand...It all will stop..Till Delhi Election comes by... — Vikas Sharma (@LVSTruecalling) December 23, 2019

Jharkhand elections have certainly bolstered the Congress camp and has proven to be an obstacle in BJP's political march. What do you think? Did CAA, NRC and the violent protests have any effect on the outcome of Jharkhand elections?

Also Read | Regional parties emerge main hurdle in BJP's power march

Also Read | 5 signs that BJP could not read in Jharkhand

Watch | Exclusive: Anti-CAA rallies in Bengaluru, Chennai, pro-CAA rallies in Kolkata, Rajasthan