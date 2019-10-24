 Tohana Constituency: Subhash Barala leads

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Early trends from Tohana constituency show that BJP candidate Subhash Barala is trailing

New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2019 13:01 IST
Early trends from Tohana constituency show that BJP candidate and state party president Subhash Barala is trailing.

JJP candidate Devendra Singh Babli has secured 45,534 votes of the 79,192 total votes counted thus far. BJP Haryana Chief Subhash Barala who has managed 23,318 votes is behind by over 22,000 votes. 

Paramvir Singh of the INC stands distant third with only 5,580 votes.

In 2014, Tohana saw a tough fight between BJP's Subhash Barala who secured  49,462 votes (28.58%) and INLD's Nishan Singh who fell just short with 42,474 votes (24.59%).

 

Tohana saw a voter turnout of 85.22% in 2014. 

 

 

