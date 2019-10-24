Panipat Rural results live: Mahipal Dhanda vs O P Jain

Panipat rural results live updates

Panipat Rural, Haryana Result LIVE: Mahipal Dhanda vs O P Jain: Counting of votes in Haryana's Panipat Rural Constituency will begin at 8 am. BJP's Mahipal Dhanda is up against Congress' O P Jain. India TV brings to you live updates from Panipat Rural.

Panipat rural held its first elections as an Assembly constituency in 2009 in which an independent candidate, Om Prakash Jain, defeated INLD’s Bimla Kadian by winning approximately 6,000 votes more. In the 2014 elections, BJP’s Mahipal Dhanda emerged as the winner with 62,074 votes while Independent candidate Dhara Singh Ranwal was the runner-up with 25,942 votes.

Kuldeep Rathi from INLD, Balkar Malik from Bahujan Samaj Party, Om Prakash Jain from Congress and Bakhshish Singh Virk from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.