Karnal Result LIVE: Manohar Lal Khattar vs Tej Bahadur Yadav

Karnal Constituency Result: Manohar Lal Khattar to be challenged by JJP's Tej Bahadur Yadav

Karnal, Haryana Result LIVE: Counting of votes in Karnal constituency of Haryana will begin at 8 am. India TV brings to you live updates as they come from the Haryana Assembly Elections 2019. BJP candidate and incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is up against JJP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav.

In 2014, Manohar Lal Khattar won from the constituency of Karnal by a massive margin. Voter turnout in Karnal constituency in 2014 was 67.80% with total 1,40,333 votes cast.

Manohar Lal Khatar secured 82,485 votes which accounted for 58.78% of the total votes. Independent candidate Jai Parkash Gupta came distant second with 18,712 (13.33%) votes followed by INLD candidate Manoj Yadav.

In 2014, BJP won from the Karnal seat for the first time after 1996.

Polling for Haryana State Assembly constituencies was held on October 21. According to the Election Commission (EC) data, a total of 1,169 candidates participated in the elections, 1,064 men, 104 women and one Transgender.