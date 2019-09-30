Babita Phogat to contest from Dadri; Yogeshwar Dutt is Baroda nominee

Wrestler Babita Phogat will contest Haryana assembly election as a BJP candidate from Dadri, the Bharatiya Janata Party said in an official announcement today.

Babita Phogat was keen on contesting the October 21 Haryana assembly polls. She quit the post of police sub-inspector on August 13, a day after joining the BJP with her father Mahavir Singh Phogat, a Dronacharya award winner. Babita Phogat's resignation was accepted on September 10.

The saffron party announced a list of 78 candidates on Monday. The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to the polls on October 21, while the results will be declared on October 24.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who joined the BJP last week, is the nominee from Baroda assembly seat. Sandeep Singh, the former captain of the Indian hockey team, has been given ticket from Pihua.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from his present Karnal seat. Khattar had won from Karnal seat in 2014.

Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala will contest from Tohana, Captain Abhimanyu from Narnod and Om Prakash Dhankar from Badli.

BJP's central election committee has repeated 38 MLAs and dropped seven of them for the polls to the 90-member assembly.