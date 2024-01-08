Government and private schools will remain closed in THESE states due to cold waves, check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Government and private schools will remain closed in various parts of India, check here.

As the winter cold waves grip northern India, various state governments have extended winter vacations in schools, considering students' health. Several states including, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh have declared winter vacations in private and government schools. We have compiled a list detailing the school winter vacation schedules across various parts of India.

Schools Closed in Delhi

All schools in the National Capital will remain closed for the next five days amid cold weather conditions. The information about the closure of schools was made by the Education Minister Atishi on January 7. This closure is for the students from Nursery to Class 5 of all schools run, aided, or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. As per the official updates, the schools in Delhi will open on January 15. The winter break initially announced by the government was from January 1 to January 6. This period was the remaining portion of the holidays that were adjusted along with the November holidays, which occurred from November 9 to November 18 due to pollution concerns. The India Meteorological Department predicts moderate fog and the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rains on January 9.

Uttar Pradesh Winter Vacations

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are experiencing extremely cold and dense fog, leading to the closure of primary schools up to Class 8 until January 14. In Noida and Greater Noida, schools have been instructed to close due to prevailing cold weather conditions. The district administration in Lucknow has announced closures for students up to Class 8 until January 10, while classes 9 to 12 will operate from 10 am to 3 pm. Earlier, the schools for all classes were to open on January 6. However, due to the intense cold in the district, the administration has decided to keep the schools remain closed till January 10.

Schools closed in Haryana

All government schools in Haryana will also remain closed till January 15. The winter holidays were observed in the state from January 1, 2024.

School Timings of Punjab Schools Changed

The Punjab government has adjusted school timings from 10 am to 3 pm in response to the cold wave, without extending the holidays.

Himachal's Una primary school timings changed

Due to cold weather conditions, the district administration in Himachal's Una has revised the morning school hours, with primary schools opening at 10 am and closing at 3 pm.

