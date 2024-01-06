Winter vacations extended: Schools in Noida will remain closed till January 14

Follow us on Image Source : FILE All schools up to class 8 will remain closed till January 14.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council (UPBEC) has announced a winter break due to the prevailing cold weather. All primary schools up to class 8 will remain closed until January 14. This decision applies to all schools, including council-run and aided/recognized schools. Rahul Pawar announced this decision following government communication.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Gautam Budh Nagar, posted on social media platform X to inform about the school closures. He stated, 'Due to extreme cold and dense fog in the district, in compliance with the guidelines received from the respected District Magistrate, there will be a winter vacation until January 14, 2024, for all boards' schools in the district, from nursery to class 8.

Schools in Noida initially reopened on January 1 after a closure in December but have been closed again until January 14 due to adverse weather conditions. Students and parents are advised to contact their respective schools for further details. Additionally, the government has revised the school timings for classes 9 to 12, changing them from 10 am to 3 pm.

Weather in Noida

As for the weather in Noida, on January 6, the minimum temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius. It is expected to range between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days. The weather forecast department has issued a sub-divisional warning, anticipating cold wave conditions with fog on Saturday and Sunday, followed by thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and fog on Tuesday.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. When will schools in Noida resume?

As per official orders, the schools in Noida will resume on January 15.

Q2. What is the reason for an extension of Noida Schools winter vacations?

Noida Schools' winter vacations have been extended due to cold-wave conditions.

Q3. What are the revised timing for UP Schools?