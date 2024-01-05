Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan weather: Winter vacation for Class 1-8 extended till January 13 in Jaipur, Sikar due to cold wave

Rajasthan weather: The winter vacation of children from Classes 1 to 8 in Jaipur and Sikar districts of Rajasthan has been extended till January 13 (Saturday) due to severe cold.

As January 14 is Sunday and January 15 is holiday for Makar Sankranti in Jaipur, the schools in the district will now open on January 16. While in Sikar, schools will open on January 15. The minimum temperature has reached below 5 degree Celsius in Jaipur.

The district administration on Thursday (January 4) extended the winter vacation of students from Classes 1 to 8 by eight days.

Jaipur District Collector Prakash Chandra Rajpurohit issued an order in this regard and said that the weather will continuously fluctuate for the next one week.

Keeping in mind the changing weather conditions, the period of winter vacation is extended till January 13. However, during this period the pre-scheduled examinations will remain the same. Strict action will be taken against school which disobeys these rules of the government.

Earlier the Rajasthan government had declared 13 days winter holidays starting from December 24, 2023.

Severe cold conditions persist in Rajasthan:

Severe cold conditions continue to persist in many areas of Rajasthan, including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Phalodi. The Met office said the night temperature was recorded at 3.0 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 3.9 degrees in Sirohi.

It was at 4.2 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Fatehpur, 4.4 degrees in Phalodi, 5.6 degrees in Pilani, 5.7 degrees in Alwar and 5.2 degrees in Karauli, the weather office said.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts also fell to about 11 degrees, the Met office said.

The weather remained dry during the previous 24 hours. Dense to very dense fog was seen in many parts while eastern Rajasthan is in the grip of a cold wave, according to a Met bulletin.

ALSO READ:​ Uttar Pradesh: Schools to remain closed in Prayagraj till January 6 amid cold wave

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh weather: Cold wave intensifies after rain lashes parts of Varanasi | Here's IMD alert