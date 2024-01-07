Follow us on Image Source : FILE Punjab schools up to Class 10 to remain shut till January 14 in view of cold wave

As cold wave conditions prevail in North India, all schools in Punjab up to Class 10 will remain shut till January 14, informed the state government on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in an official statement said that the step was necessary in the larger interest of school-going children.

"In view of the inclement weather conditions in the region, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered that all the government, government-aided and private schools in the state up to Class 10 will remain closed from January 8-14," it said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi government extended winter vacation in schools for students from Nursery to Class 5 due to the prevailing cold weather conditions.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Education Minister Atishi Marlena wrote in an X post.

