Education ministry seeks factual report from West Bengal govt on 'Azad Kashmir' question in school book

West Bengal: The Education Ministry on Wednesday asked the West Bengal government for a factual report on a class 10 model question paper asking students to mark "Azad Kashmir" on a map.

Factual report and Action taken report from West Bengal government

"The ministry has taken a serious view of news reports on a question for class 10 examination 2022-23 of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education asking the students to identify 'Azad Kashmir' on India's map," a source said. "The ministry has asked for a factual report along with an Action Taken Report from the Education Department of West Bengal in connection with the question in the test paper," the source added.

Political row was erupted over the 'Azad Kashmir' question

A political row erupted in West Bengal on Tuesday after an image of the class 10 model question paper asking students to mark "Azad Kashmir" on a map went viral on social media, with the opposition BJP claiming it to be a "jihadi conspiracy" and the ruling TMC in the state terming it a mistake that it does not support.

Goof-up?

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education president Ramanuj Ganguly had conceded that the "goof-up" took place in the test papers published by the autonomous body, adding that action was being taken against those responsible for the mistake.

