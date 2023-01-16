Follow us on Image Source : PTI Private schools to pay back the extra money charged to the students during pandemic in UP

Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered private schools in the state to pay back the extra money (15% of the total fee) charged to the students during the corona pandemic. As per a tweet by the ANI, the Allahabad HC directed the Private schools that violated the order passed by the Supreme Court to adjust the money in the future fee payment.

The tweet of new agency ANI reads, 'Allahabad high court ordered private schools to pay back the extra money that was charged to students during the covid pandemic violating the Supreme Court order to adjust the money in the future fee payment.'

As per the news reports, a bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice J. J. Munir after hearing the petitions filed by the aggrieved parents ordered the private schools in Uttar Pradesh to refund or adjust the extra money charged.

