Cold Wave: Schools in Udaipur to remain closed till Jan 18 | check here DETAILS

Cold Wave: All schools in Rajasthan's Udaipur are to remain closed till January 18, 2023. Amid the severe situation of the extreme cold wave in the city, the District Collector ordered schools to remain closed for students up to class 8 till January 18, 2023. However, the private schools in the city will remain open from 9 AM to 3 PM from January 19th to 22nd, 2023.

Regions expected to face coldwave conditions in North India

Meanwhile, over North India, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17 and after that in isolated pockets on January 18.

Schools to remain closed in these cities

In view of the severe cold, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur decided to shut schools till January 17, and the district administration in Meerut ordered passed the same order but till class 8. And the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region.

On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days. Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.

