Vocational training to be introduced in 325 block-level model schools in Jharkhand

Vocational Training: The Jharkhand Government is envisaging to introduce vocational training in 325 block-level model schools to provide employment-oriented education. As per the news updates, the state government is also planning to implement skill-based training in 80 schools across the state.

The Jharkhand government has decided to roll out vocational training to students in 325 block-level model schools to provide employment-oriented education, an official said on Thursday.

The skill-based training would also be implemented in 80 schools of excellence across the state, the official said. A proposal in this regard has been prepared on the directives of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and it will be launched at a state-level programme in March, according to an official communique.

Under the inititative, training will be provided in 11 trades such as agriculture, information technology, information technology-enabled services, apparel and make-up and home furnishing, media and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, beauty and wellness, multiskilling, electronics and hardware, retail and healthcare, it said.

“Arrangements are being made to facilitate on-job training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments and institutions associated with the respective trade so that employment opportunities can be made available to the students as per their interests,” the release said.

