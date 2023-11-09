Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to take strict action against unrecognised schools, fine up to Rs 1 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch a campaign against unrecognised schools in the state. The Yogi Adityanath-led government will identify the fake schools and take strict action against the unrecognised schools running in the state. During this campaign, all unrecognised schools will have to face the consequences of operating schools without recognition. They will be charged up to Rs 1 lakh fine.

Basic Education Officers to conduct intensive campaign across their blocks

The Directorate of Basic Education has issued instructions to all Basic Education Officers to conduct an intensive campaign in their respective blocks and asked them to take strict action against any school that is operating without recognition.

It is to be noted that the state government is operating Council Primary, Junior High Schools, Aided Junior High Schools, recognised Primary and Junior High Schools to provide education to children up to the age group of 14 years in the state. According to the Free and Compulsory Children's Education Act, no school can be established or operated without obtaining recognition.

Reports to be submitted by November 22

The Joint Director of Basic Education, Ganesh Kumar has sent a letter to all Basic Education Officers of all districts and instructed them to run the campaign across their districts. All the Block Education officers will have to provide a certificate as evidence to the Directorate that no school in their block is operating schools without recognition. Additionally, they have been asked to submit a report on the actions taken under this campaign across all districts by November 22.

Fine up to Rs 1 Lakh

The instructions also state, ''No school can be established, or operated without obtaining recognition. If any person runs a school without obtaining recognition, a fine of up to Rs 1 Lakh can be imposed against him, and in case the violation continues, a fine of up to RS 10,000 will be payable for each day.''

(From ANI inputs)