Telangana: Schools in Hyderabad to remain closed on November 29, 30 in view of Assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purpose only.

Telangana Assembly elections: In view of the Telangana Assembly elections, all schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad will remain closed on November 29 and 30. This was announced by the Collector of Hyderabad who stated that the regular activities will resume on December 1, 2023.

"In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023," the Collector wrote on 'X'. A public holiday for all Telangana workers and employees was earlier declared by the administration in view of the scheduled Assembly elections in the state.

Schools sent messages to parents

Hyderabad-based institutions have also sent messages to parents clarifying that the decision to keep the schools closed on Wednesday and Thursday was made because of the state Assembly elections.

Schools in Telangana are expected to be closed for a minimum of seven days in December. This covers the five Sundays in the month in addition to the holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day, which fall on December 25 and 26, respectively. The government has declared one holiday for Christmas, but missionary schools in Hyderabad and other regions of the state will have off for five days from December 22 to 26.

Telangana Assembly Elections

It should be noted here that the Assembly election in Telangana is set to be held on November 30. The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP. The results of the Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on December 3.

ALSO READ: High-voltage campaigning ends as Telangana set to vote on November 30