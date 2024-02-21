Telangana Schools to remain closed for four days, Know the reason

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Schools in Mulugu District, Telangana closed for four days

The Telangana government has announced that all state-run educational institutes in the Mulugu district of Telangana will remain closed for four days, starting from February 21 till February 24. According to media reports, the District Collector of Mulugu issued a notice for the closure of both government and private schools in the district for four days, owing to the celebration of Medaram Jathra. All educational institutions will function on February 26. Students are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for more latest updates.

What is Medaram Jatara?

It is the largest fair in Asia, also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jatara. According to the official website, It is believed that after the Kumbha Mela, the Medaram Jatara attracts the largest number of devotees across the country. This tribal is celebrated in Telangana, India, honouring the goddesses. The jatara begins at Medaram in Tadvai Mandal in Mulugu district. It commemorates the fight of a mother and daughter, Sammakka and Saralamma, with the reigning rulers against an unjust law. Furthermore, it is stated that around 10 million people gathered in 2012. It is celebrated in Medaram during the time the goddesses of the tribals are believed to visit them. Medaram is a remote place in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, a part of Dandakaranya, the largest surviving forest belt in the Mulugu.

Devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and across the nation participate in this fair. This year's Jathara is scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 24.

Transport Department made special arrangements for pilgrims

The Union Minister for Tourism and Culture has made special arrangements for the pilgrims. The special trains for pilgrims will run between February 21 to February 24 to transport pilgrims from various Telangana regions to Medaram for the biannual festival. Thumbi Aviation has also launched helicopter services for attendees at the Medaram Maha Jatara festival. These services started on February 17.