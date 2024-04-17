Schools in Odisha to remain closed for three days due to heat wave conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Odisha school closed for three days

Odisha Government has announced the closure of schools for three days in view of heat wave conditions in the state. As per news agency PTI, Odisha government has announced the closure for two days from April 18 to 20 due to heat wave conditions in the state. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the concerned school authorities for the latest updates on the reopening of schools.

All schools in the state will remain closed

According to the order, the state government has decided to close all schools including those run by the government, government-aided and private for three days in view of prevailing heatwave conditions and rise in day temperature.

Local reports stated that many guardians were demanding the closure of schools as it was affecting children to return home in scorching heat and humid conditions after school hours.

Temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees

According to the forecast department, the temperature is expected to rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at many places during the next two days. It is expected that the temperature will cross the 45-degree Celsius mark in a few places in Odisha from April 18 to 20.

According to the information shared by the weather scientist Umashankar Das, Baripada town in Mayurbhanj district was the hottest place in the entire country on Tuesday (April 16) with a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD Bhubaneshwar, heat wave conditions would prevail at some places in the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatisinghpur, Cuttack, Khudra, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, and Boudh on April 17. Hot and Humid weather is expected at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.