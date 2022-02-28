Monday, February 28, 2022
     
Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Registration for Class 1 begins; Check eligibility, how to apply

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2022 17:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

File image of Kendriya Vidyalaya

Highlights

  • The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) registration process for Class 1 admission has begun on Friday.
  • To register, head to the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  • The child should be 6 years old as of March 31, or April 1 to be eligible for Class 1.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) registration process for Class 1 admission has begun on Friday on online mode. The last date of registration is March 21, at 7 pm. 

The first list of admissions will be published on March 25. The second and third lists will be announced on April 01, 8. 

To register, head to the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Eligibility: The child should be 6 years old as of March 31, or April 1 to be eligible for Class 1. 

Steps to apply:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
  • Step 2: Register on the site using your credentials. Verify your registration with an OTP. 
  • Step 3: Fill in your required details, and the preferences of Vidyalayas and click submit. 
  • Step 4: On successful submission, an application code will be given to you. 
  • Step 5: Download, and print the application for future reference. 

The documents required will be:

  • Birth certificate for age proof.
  • Proof of relationship for grandchildren of Members of Parliament and PSU employees, KVS employees.
  • Category certificate (SC, ST, etc), if applicable.
  • PwD certificate, if applicable.
  • A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees.
  • Proof of residence.

