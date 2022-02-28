Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Registration for Class 1 begins; Check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File image of Kendriya Vidyalaya

Highlights The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) registration process for Class 1 admission has begun on Friday.

To register, head to the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

The child should be 6 years old as of March 31, or April 1 to be eligible for Class 1.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) registration process for Class 1 admission has begun on Friday on online mode. The last date of registration is March 21, at 7 pm.

The first list of admissions will be published on March 25. The second and third lists will be announced on April 01, 8.

To register, head to the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Eligibility: The child should be 6 years old as of March 31, or April 1 to be eligible for Class 1.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KVS at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Register on the site using your credentials. Verify your registration with an OTP.

Step 3: Fill in your required details, and the preferences of Vidyalayas and click submit.

Step 4: On successful submission, an application code will be given to you.

Step 5: Download, and print the application for future reference.

The documents required will be:

Birth certificate for age proof.

Proof of relationship for grandchildren of Members of Parliament and PSU employees, KVS employees.

Category certificate (SC, ST, etc), if applicable.

PwD certificate, if applicable.

A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees.

Proof of residence.

Latest Education News