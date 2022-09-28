JNU commences registration for admission to undergraduate courses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). JNU begins registration for admission to undergraduate courses.

JNU UG admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday (September 28) began the registration process for admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Candidates can apply for undergraduate programmes at the university through the official website of JNUEE.

Upon visiting the website, one needs to click on the link about applications for BA programmes. That will open a portal where candidates can log in with their CUET-UG application number and date of birth as password, a JNU official said.

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the general category, economically weaker section and OBC is Rs 250 and Rs 100 for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities.

Foreign nationals will have to pay Rs 2,392 for registration.

For registration, candidates will have to fill out an online application with personal details and qualification details. Then scanned photos and signatures need to be uploaded and payment is to be made.

"A candidate should furnish all details while filling the online application form and is also required to create a password and answer a chosen security question," the official said.

"After successful submission of personal details, an application number will be generated and it will be used to complete the remaining steps of the form and will also be required for all future correspondence."

This year the university has opted for CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes.

Admissions to BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and Certificate of Proficiency Programmes of Jawaharlal Nehru University for the Academic Year 2022-23 are being done through CUET (UG) 2022.

JNU is among the last central universities in the city that have opened its registration process for admission to undergraduate programs. While Jamia Millia Islamia started the registration process last month, Delhi University launched its admission portal on September 12.

The result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency earlier this month.

