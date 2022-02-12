Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jamia Millia Islamia to resume offline classes? Here's what Chief proctor says

The long wait for resumption of offline classes at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) may end soon with the administration planning to issue a notification on this likely by Sunday. Though a tentative date for reopening of the campus is not known yet, Waseem Ahmad Khan, Chief Proctor of the university, said it would open in a phased manner.

On courses that would be given priority for physical classes, Khan said PhD scholars whose submission dates are near and students in courses that require practical classes would be called first.

After the Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued guidelines to reopen all schools and colleges, several universities, including JNU and Delhi University, have announced resumption of offline classes.

The Jamia Millia Islamia, however, is yet to make an announcement in this connection.

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association, along with other student outfits and JMI students, has staged protests, demanding reopening of the campus.

The notification regarding the reopening of the university will be issued soon, probably by Sunday, Khan told PTI.

"The notification will have all the information regarding the reopening of the university. It will be clarified what courses we are reopening in the first phase and in the second. Moreover, the date will also be notified," he said.

"In the first phase, as said by the vice-chancellor, we will give priority to PhD scholars who are in their last year, physiotherapy students, dentistry and final-year students. The course that requires practical classes will be given priority," Khan said.

On the mode of examination, he said that if classes are held offline, then exams too will take place offline.

Khan said preparations are underway to open the university but it will take time to get things in order as classrooms and hostels have remained closed for two years.

"Look, there will be some problems as classes were closed for the last two years. Hostels, canteens are closed for the last two years. It will take time to get things in order. Planning is underway to get things started. We are planning to give a new contract for the canteen. We are also planning to begin repair work for hostels. We need to complete the restoration of the classes," he asserted.

To ensure the safety of the students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan said all guidelines will be followed, and students will be required to furnish vaccination certificates and RT-PCR reports to return to the campus.

The university, however, is yet to begin the application process for the allotment of hostel rooms. The hostels in the Jamia can accommodate 3,500 students.

"No allotment has been done so far. We will begin the application process soon. Hostel rooms need to be prepared. Planning has been started in this regard," he said.

Latest Education News