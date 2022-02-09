Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi University to resume offline classes from February 17 | Details

Delhi University is all set to resume offline classes for students from February 17, announced proctor professor Rajni Abbi on Wednesday. The announcement comes as a response to several students who had been protesting in the national capital, demanding resumption of offline classes.

Earlier, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had told news agency PTI that the notification for reopening of the campus will be issued soon and consultations are being held with college principals. Day-long protests had also been organised outside the DU VC's office on Monday over the same issue.

On Tuesday, a student also tried to self-immolate during the ongoing protests. Several student bodies like the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) among others have been part of the ongoing protests.

The KYS was all set to protest outside the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

Colleges and universities in Delhi are slowly opening up for physical classes. Delhi's Gurugobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also resumed physical classes from Monday (February 7).

